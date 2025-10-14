Oregon National Guard Soldiers from A Company, Forward Support Company, 1249th Engineer Battalion participate in a mobilization ceremony Oct. 14, 2025, at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Oregon. Approximately 60 soldiers were honored during the ceremony as they prepare to deploy to Texas in support of security operations along the U.S. southern border. The soldiers will be assigned to the 104th Military Police Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, providing critical logistics support including vehicle recovery, maintenance, refueling and parts distribution. Col. Philip DeMontigny, assistant adjutant general of the Oregon National Guard, addressed the soldiers and their families, emphasizing the unit's proud history and the soldiers' commitment to service. The ceremony recognized several soldiers for their exceptional support during mobilization preparation, including those who volunteered for the deployment shortly after returning from previous missions.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 19:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984906
|VIRIN:
|251014-Z-ZJ128-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111350519
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Oregon Guard Unit Honors Soldiers Deploying to Southern Border, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
