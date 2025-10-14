Oregon Guard Unit Honors Soldiers Deploying to Southern Border

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984906" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Oregon National Guard Soldiers from A Company, Forward Support Company, 1249th Engineer Battalion participate in a mobilization ceremony Oct. 14, 2025, at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Oregon. Approximately 60 soldiers were honored during the ceremony as they prepare to deploy to Texas in support of security operations along the U.S. southern border. The soldiers will be assigned to the 104th Military Police Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, providing critical logistics support including vehicle recovery, maintenance, refueling and parts distribution. Col. Philip DeMontigny, assistant adjutant general of the Oregon National Guard, addressed the soldiers and their families, emphasizing the unit's proud history and the soldiers' commitment to service. The ceremony recognized several soldiers for their exceptional support during mobilization preparation, including those who volunteered for the deployment shortly after returning from previous missions.