Rota Joins in Celebrating the Navy’s 250th Birthday

251003-N-FT324-4371. ROTA, Spain (October 3, 2025). To commemorate the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, Sailors at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota took part in a plank challenge celebrating 250 years of service, strength, and maritime excellence. The event fostered camaraderie, physical fitness, and a shared appreciation for the Navy’s proud heritage and global mission. (U.S. Navy Video Credit: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rigel Jamero)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 16:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984876
|VIRIN:
|251003-N-FT324-4371
|Filename:
|DOD_111349885
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
