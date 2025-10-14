Rota Joins in Celebrating the Navy’s 250th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



251003-N-FT324-4371. ROTA, Spain (October 3, 2025). To commemorate the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, Sailors at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota took part in a plank challenge celebrating 250 years of service, strength, and maritime excellence. The event fostered camaraderie, physical fitness, and a shared appreciation for the Navy’s proud heritage and global mission. (U.S. Navy Video Credit: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rigel Jamero)