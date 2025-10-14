Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rota Joins in Celebrating the Navy’s 250th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.02.2025

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    251003-N-FT324-4371. ROTA, Spain (October 3, 2025). To commemorate the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, Sailors at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota took part in a plank challenge celebrating 250 years of service, strength, and maritime excellence. The event fostered camaraderie, physical fitness, and a shared appreciation for the Navy’s proud heritage and global mission. (U.S. Navy Video Credit: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rigel Jamero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984876
    VIRIN: 251003-N-FT324-4371
    Filename: DOD_111349885
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ROTA, ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rota Joins in Celebrating the Navy’s 250th Birthday, by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy medicine
    Department of the Navy
    excellence in all we do
    Navy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download