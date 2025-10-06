Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Marine Corps' 250 - U.S. Navy EOD

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins   

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — (Oct. 11, 2025) U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 and EODMU 6, conduct an expeditionary demonstration on the Delaware River during Navy and Marine Corps’ 250 (NMC 250). NMC 250 honors 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 08:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984838
    VIRIN: 251011-N-TL968-2001
    Filename: DOD_111349470
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Marine Corps' 250 - U.S. Navy EOD, by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMC 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download