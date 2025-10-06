PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — (Oct. 13, 2025) U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 6, interact with citizens of Philadelphia at EOD/Navy Diver dive tank during Navy and Marine Corps’ 250 (NMC 250). NMC 250 honors 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 08:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984833
|VIRIN:
|251013-N-TL968-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111349421
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Marine Corps' 250 - U.S. Navy EOD, by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.