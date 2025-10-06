Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Virginia Guard Members Connect with D.C. Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kaylee Varner and members of the West Virginia Army National Guard greet local residents and their pets during a presence patrol in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are working to strengthen community relationships and enhance public trust through active engagement and visible partnership across the District as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984832
    VIRIN: 251009-Z-QM802-1001
    Filename: DOD_111349418
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia Guard Members Connect with D.C. Community, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCSafe, National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download