West Virginia Guard Members Connect with D.C. Community

U.S. Army Sgt. Kaylee Varner and members of the West Virginia Army National Guard greet local residents and their pets during a presence patrol in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are working to strengthen community relationships and enhance public trust through active engagement and visible partnership across the District as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)