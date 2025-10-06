U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Kramer and Airman Devontae Taylor assist a lost child near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984828" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Kramer and Airman Devontae Taylor, 172nd Airlift Wing, Mississippi National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, assist a lost child near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Oct. 6, 2025. Since the beginning of operations for the task force, service members have helped locate six missing children. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)