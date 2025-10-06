Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Kramer and Airman Devontae Taylor assist a lost child near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Kramer and Airman Devontae Taylor, 172nd Airlift Wing, Mississippi National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, assist a lost child near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Oct. 6, 2025. Since the beginning of operations for the task force, service members have helped locate six missing children. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 18:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984828
    VIRIN: 251010-Z-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_111349325
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Kramer and Airman Devontae Taylor assist a lost child near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mississippi National Guardsmen
    National Guard
    Mississippi
    DCSafe
    DC Safe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download