U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Kramer and Airman Devontae Taylor assist a lost child near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Kramer and Airman Devontae Taylor, 172nd Airlift Wing, Mississippi National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, assist a lost child near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Oct. 6, 2025. Since the beginning of operations for the task force, service members have helped locate six missing children. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2025 18:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984828
|VIRIN:
|251010-Z-WX003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111349325
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
