Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF - DC beautifies 19th Street

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard conduct area beautification near Congressional Cemetery, the D.C. Jail, and the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 14:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984815
    VIRIN: 251013-Z-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_111349171
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF - DC beautifies 19th Street, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spooky
    National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download