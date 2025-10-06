JTF - DC beautifies 19th Street

U.S. Army Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard conduct area beautification near Congressional Cemetery, the D.C. Jail, and the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
