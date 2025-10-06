Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration B-roll

    AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    10.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Instructors from the United States Army and Panamanian security personnel teach a group of students primitive fire and water filtration techniques at the Combined Jungle Operations Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Oct. 11, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Location: AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA

    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration B-roll, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama Canal, Combined Jungle Operations Course

