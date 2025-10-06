Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Instructors from the United States Army and Panamanian security personnel teach a group of students primitive fire and water filtration techniques at the Combined Jungle Operations Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Oct. 11, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)