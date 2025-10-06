Instructors from the United States Army and Panamanian security personnel teach a group of students primitive fire and water filtration techniques at the Combined Jungle Operations Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Oct. 11, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2025 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984809
|VIRIN:
|251011-A-UJ512-2957
|Filename:
|DOD_111349034
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration B-roll, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.