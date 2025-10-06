DC National Guard Beautification at Stevens Park

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members with the District of Columbia National Guard partner with the National Park Service and D.C. Department of Public Works to pick up trash in Ward 4 at the Fort Stevens Recreation Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 11, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Kylie Jorgensen)