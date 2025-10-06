U.S. service members with the District of Columbia National Guard partner with the National Park Service and D.C. Department of Public Works to pick up trash in Ward 4 at the Fort Stevens Recreation Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 11, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Kylie Jorgensen)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2025 18:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984808
|VIRIN:
|251011-Z-SC297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111349024
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DC National Guard Beautification at Stevens Park, by PFC Kylie Jorgensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
