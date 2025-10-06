U.S. service members with the District of Columbia National Guard conduct area beautification at Meridian Hill Park in Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2025 07:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984788
|VIRIN:
|251010-Z-MF120-1054
|Filename:
|DOD_111348994
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, District of Columbia Meridian Hill Park Area Beautification, by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.