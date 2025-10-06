Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District of Columbia Meridian Hill Park Area Beautification

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Video by Pfc. Paris Hayes 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. service members with the District of Columbia National Guard conduct area beautification at Meridian Hill Park in Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 07:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984788
    VIRIN: 251010-Z-MF120-1054
    Filename: DOD_111348994
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    DCSafe
    DCSafe, National Guard

