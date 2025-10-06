U.S. Soldiers from the Alabama Army National Guard arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to support the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia’s security mission in Southeast D.C. with foot patrols and medic support. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2025 12:42
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|984783
|VIRIN:
|251009-Z-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111348722
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alabama National Guard supports JTF -DC patrols, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.