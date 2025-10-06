Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama National Guard supports JTF -DC patrols

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers from the Alabama Army National Guard arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to support the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia’s security mission in Southeast D.C. with foot patrols and medic support. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.12.2025 12:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 984783
    VIRIN: 251009-Z-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_111348722
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard supports JTF -DC patrols, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    DCSafe
    Alabama, Roll Tide

