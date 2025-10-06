U.S. Marine F-35 Lightning IIs refuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 20, 2025. The rapid deployment of stealth assets to the region further exemplifies the U.S. and coalition's ability to adjust force postures to counter any adversary act or threat of aggression. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 04:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984782
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-YD744-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111348651
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Lightning Streaks Across USCENTCOM, by SrA Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.