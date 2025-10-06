Lightning Streaks Across USCENTCOM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine F-35 Lightning IIs refuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 20, 2025. The rapid deployment of stealth assets to the region further exemplifies the U.S. and coalition's ability to adjust force postures to counter any adversary act or threat of aggression. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)