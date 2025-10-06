Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Streaks Across USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Marine F-35 Lightning IIs refuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 20, 2025. The rapid deployment of stealth assets to the region further exemplifies the U.S. and coalition's ability to adjust force postures to counter any adversary act or threat of aggression. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 04:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984782
    VIRIN: 250920-F-YD744-7001
    Filename: DOD_111348651
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Streaks Across USCENTCOM, by SrA Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, USCENTCOM, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-35 Lightning II, 1CTCS, Combat Camera

