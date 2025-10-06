Combat King refuels Lightning

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs refuel from a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 18, 2025. The 39th ERQS performs air-to-air refueling operations to extend the range and capabilities of rescue and support aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)
