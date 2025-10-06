Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat King refuels Lightning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs refuel from a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 18, 2025. The 39th ERQS performs air-to-air refueling operations to extend the range and capabilities of rescue and support aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 04:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984781
    VIRIN: 250818-F-YD744-7001
    Filename: DOD_111348650
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat King refuels Lightning, by SrA Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, USCENTCOM, HC-130J Combat King II, Reenlistment, 1CTCS, Combat Camera

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download