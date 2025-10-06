Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Barber 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the Louisiana Army National Guard conduct presence patrols at the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., Oct. 6, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joseph Barber)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984778
    VIRIN: 251006-Z-YK075-1008
    Filename: DOD_111348548
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall, by SGT Joseph Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    DCSafe

