Public Affairs covers Alabama National Guard Patrol at Waterfront Metro Area

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez, public affairs specialist, 113th Wing, District of Columbia National Guard, records a social media video of Alabama National Guard during a presence patrol in the Waterfront Metro area, Washington, D.C., Oct. 6, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Gabriel Skaggs)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2025 18:23
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
