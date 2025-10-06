Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Affairs covers Alabama National Guard Patrol at Waterfront Metro Area

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Gabriel Skaggs 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez, public affairs specialist, 113th Wing, District of Columbia National Guard, records a social media video of Alabama National Guard during a presence patrol in the Waterfront Metro area, Washington, D.C., Oct. 6, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Gabriel Skaggs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984774
    VIRIN: 251006-Z-CD379-1001
    Filename: DOD_111348472
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Affairs covers Alabama National Guard Patrol at Waterfront Metro Area, by SPC Gabriel Skaggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download