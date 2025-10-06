video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leadership of District of Columbia National Guard and the U.S. Marshals Service inform the public of the many accomplishments after 60 days of operations in the D.C. area, Washington D.C. Oct. 11th, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)