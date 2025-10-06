Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership of District of Columbia National Guard and the U.S. Marshals Service inform the public of the many accomplishments after 60 days of operations in the D.C. area

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Leadership of District of Columbia National Guard and the U.S. Marshals Service inform the public of the many accomplishments after 60 days of operations in the D.C. area, Washington D.C. Oct. 11th, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 17:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984772
    VIRIN: 251011-Z-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_111348468
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership of District of Columbia National Guard and the U.S. Marshals Service inform the public of the many accomplishments after 60 days of operations in the D.C. area, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DC National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe

