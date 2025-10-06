Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conversation with Juan Valencia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Conversation with Juan Valencia, a Nutrition Services Director for Romoland School District and a passionate advocate for school nutrition across Southern California (Video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste).
    .
    Watch full episode on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/vPN0ibrJy9U

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 06:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 984749
    VIRIN: 250411-A-PK275-4194
    Filename: DOD_111348097
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversation with Juan Valencia, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download