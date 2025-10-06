Oregon Military Department Sponsors 2025 Labor Summit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Oregon Military Department sponsored the 2025 Oregon Labor Summit on Oct. 10, 2025, at the Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility in Salem, Oregon. The event brought together service members, educators, industry partners, and community leaders to showcase how military training translates into civilian workforce skills. Attendees from Skills USA, the Oregon CTE Student Leadership Foundation, and the Oregon Department of Education participated alongside union representatives and employers from various sectors. Static displays and hands-on demonstrations highlighted the diverse specialties and career pathways available through the Oregon National Guard. Gov. Tina Kotek and senior military leaders addressed the importance of partnerships between the Guard and Oregon's business community in building a stronger workforce.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne and Sgt. Jacob Stansbury)