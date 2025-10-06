Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Celebrates the Navy’s 250th Birthday

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Kenny Jones and Justice Vannatta

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility honors 250 years of Naval power. Since PHNSY & IMF was established in 1908, Sailors and civilian employees have been entrusted to keep the Navy's fleet “Fit To Fight.” In its 250th year, the Navy remains where it matters, when it matters – operating at sea and ashore to deliver peace through strength. Today, fleet maintenance activities are more important than ever, and we are charged with ensuring maritime security through our trade's skillsets and a workforce with technical prowess. U.S. Navy video

    This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence to enhance historical aspects. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DON personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 16:21
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

