Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Celebrates the Navy’s 250th Birthday

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility honors 250 years of Naval power. Since PHNSY & IMF was established in 1908, Sailors and civilian employees have been entrusted to keep the Navy's fleet “Fit To Fight.” In its 250th year, the Navy remains where it matters, when it matters – operating at sea and ashore to deliver peace through strength. Today, fleet maintenance activities are more important than ever, and we are charged with ensuring maritime security through our trade's skillsets and a workforce with technical prowess. U.S. Navy video
This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence to enhance historical aspects. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DON personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.
