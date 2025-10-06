Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Celebrates the Navy’s 250th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility honors 250 years of Naval power. Since PHNSY & IMF was established in 1908, Sailors and civilian employees have been entrusted to keep the Navy's fleet “Fit To Fight.” In its 250th year, the Navy remains where it matters, when it matters – operating at sea and ashore to deliver peace through strength. Today, fleet maintenance activities are more important than ever, and we are charged with ensuring maritime security through our trade's skillsets and a workforce with technical prowess. U.S. Navy video



This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence to enhance historical aspects. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DON personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.