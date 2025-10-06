Combined Jungle Operations Course Begins (BRoll)

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment and members of Panamanian security institutions begin the Combined Jungle Operations Course at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Panama, Oct. 9, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)
|10.09.2025
|10.11.2025 14:48
|B-Roll
|984724
|251009-M-TU094-3001
|DOD_111347433
|00:04:46
|PA
|2
|2
