Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Jungle Operations Course Begins (BRoll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    10.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment and members of Panamanian security institutions begin the Combined Jungle Operations Course at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Panama, Oct. 9, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984724
    VIRIN: 251009-M-TU094-3001
    Filename: DOD_111347433
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Course Begins (BRoll), by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download