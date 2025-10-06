Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AIRLANT Strike Fighter Squadrons Participate in “Titans of the Sea Presidential Review”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2025

    Video by Emily Casavant 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    F/A-18F fighter jets attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, VFA-143 and VFA-81 deploy 1k pound bombs during the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 05, 2025. The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S Navy’s 250th birthday. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984722
    VIRIN: 251005-N-N0783-1002
    Filename: DOD_111347318
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIRLANT Strike Fighter Squadrons Participate in “Titans of the Sea Presidential Review”, by Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download