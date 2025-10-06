AIRLANT Strike Fighter Squadrons Participate in “Titans of the Sea Presidential Review”

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



F/A-18F fighter jets attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 "Red Rippers", VFA-143 "Pukin' Dogs" and VFA-81 "Sunliners" fly in formation during the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 05, 2025. The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S Navy’s 250th birthday. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.