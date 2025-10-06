Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIRLANT Strike Fighter Squadrons Participate in “Titans of the Sea Presidential Review”

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    F/A-18F fighter jets attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 "Red Rippers", VFA-143 "Pukin' Dogs" and VFA-81 "Sunliners" fly in formation during the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 05, 2025. The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S Navy’s 250th birthday. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984721
    VIRIN: 251005-N-N0783-1001
    Filename: DOD_111347301
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIRLANT Strike Fighter Squadrons Participate in “Titans of the Sea Presidential Review”, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VFA-81
    VFA-143
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    VFA-11
    Naval Station Norfolk

