U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing execute Carolina Dragon 25 aboard SS Wright (T-AVB-3)

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing land in a CH-53E Super Stallion on the Military Sealift Command Wright-class aviation logistics support ship SS Wright (T-AVB-3) during Carolina Dragon 25 off the coast of North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2025. Carolina Dragon 25 is a 2nd MAW and Expeditionary Strike Group 2 exercise designed to prepare and confirm the SS Wright’s (T-AVB-3) readiness for incorporation into future 2nd MAW exercises and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)
|10.08.2025
|10.10.2025 10:26
|B-Roll
|984717
|251008-M-OV696-2010
|251008
|DOD_111347184
|00:02:06
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|4
|4
