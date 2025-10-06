U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing execute Carolina Dragon 25 aboard SS Wright (T-AVB-3)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing land in a CH-53E Super Stallion on the Military Sealift Command Wright-class aviation logistics support ship SS Wright (T-AVB-3) during Carolina Dragon 25 off the coast of North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2025. Carolina Dragon 25 is a 2nd MAW and Expeditionary Strike Group 2 exercise designed to prepare and confirm the SS Wright’s (T-AVB-3) readiness for incorporation into future 2nd MAW exercises and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)