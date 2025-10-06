Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing execute Carolina Dragon 25 aboard SS Wright (T-AVB-3)

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing land in a CH-53E Super Stallion on the Military Sealift Command Wright-class aviation logistics support ship SS Wright (T-AVB-3) during Carolina Dragon 25 off the coast of North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2025. Carolina Dragon 25 is a 2nd MAW and Expeditionary Strike Group 2 exercise designed to prepare and confirm the SS Wright’s (T-AVB-3) readiness for incorporation into future 2nd MAW exercises and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984717
    VIRIN: 251008-M-OV696-2010
    PIN: 251008
    Filename: DOD_111347184
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

