    Airborne Operation (Video B-Roll)

    AVIANO, ITALY

    10.08.2025

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operation with a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Juliet Drop Zone at Pordenone, Italy on Oct. 9, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 03:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984716
    VIRIN: 251009-A-DO858-1001
    Filename: DOD_111347039
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: AVIANO, IT

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    SkySoldiers
    USAGITALY
    StrongerTogether
    173rdAirborneBrigade
    SETAF-AF
    NATO

