YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 9, 2025) A video produced for the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary captures the strength and reach of America’s maritime force. Footage includes messaging from CTF commanders and highlights Sailors operating at sea and ashore. The video underscores 250 years of readiness and the Navy’s role in defending the nation. ( U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana )
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2025 23:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984714
|VIRIN:
|251001-N-NO824-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111346997
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C7F Commemorates the Navy's 250th Birthday, by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, PO1 Charles Oki, SCPO Barry Riley and PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.