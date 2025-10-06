Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C7F Commemorates the Navy's 250th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn, Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Oki, Senior Chief Petty Officer Barry Riley and Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 9, 2025) A video produced for the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary captures the strength and reach of America’s maritime force. Footage includes messaging from CTF commanders and highlights Sailors operating at sea and ashore. The video underscores 250 years of readiness and the Navy’s role in defending the nation. ( U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana )

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 23:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984714
    VIRIN: 251001-N-NO824-1001
    Filename: DOD_111346997
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C7F Commemorates the Navy's 250th Birthday, by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, PO1 Charles Oki, SCPO Barry Riley and PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download