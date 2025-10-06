USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) conducts SM-2 shot during the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2025 18:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984706
|VIRIN:
|251005-N-IU043-9006
|Filename:
|DOD_111346774
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Conducts SM-2 Shot During the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review, by ENS Kobe Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.