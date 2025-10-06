Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Centurion Lounge Episode 2 w/ Capt. Johnnie Jackson

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Join us as Captain Jackson, Commander of the 311th ESC HHC, sits down with Captain Stroud and Staff Sergeant Kanangwe. They dive into his Army journey, key lessons learned, the importance of mentorship, taking care of Soldiers, and more. Don’t miss this insightful conversation. (video by Staff Sergeant Kanangwe)
    Watch full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/tdIgmZhRec4

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 18:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 984705
    VIRIN: 250224-A-PK275-4787
    Filename: DOD_111346763
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Centurion Lounge Episode 2 w/ Capt. Johnnie Jackson, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

