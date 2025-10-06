Join us as Captain Jackson, Commander of the 311th ESC HHC, sits down with Captain Stroud and Staff Sergeant Kanangwe. They dive into his Army journey, key lessons learned, the importance of mentorship, taking care of Soldiers, and more. Don’t miss this insightful conversation. (video by Staff Sergeant Kanangwe)
.
Watch full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/tdIgmZhRec4
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2025 18:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|984705
|VIRIN:
|250224-A-PK275-4787
|Filename:
|DOD_111346763
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Centurion Lounge Episode 2 w/ Capt. Johnnie Jackson, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.