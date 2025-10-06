USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conduct Live Fire Exercise in support of Titans of the Sea Presidential Review

251005-TI508-N-1224, ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2025) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), fires the phalanx close in weapons system (CIWS) while underway part of the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review. The Titans of the Review Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America's Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard)
|10.04.2025
|10.09.2025 12:09
|B-Roll
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
