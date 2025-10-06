Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conduct Live Fire Exercise in support of Titans of the Sea Presidential Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.04.2025

    Video by Lt.j.g. Matthew Weinberger 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    251005-TI508-N-1224, ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2025) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), fires the phalanx close in weapons system (CIWS) while underway part of the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review. The Titans of the Review Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America's Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984666
    VIRIN: 251005-N-TI508-7872
    Filename: DOD_111346291
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conduct Live Fire Exercise in support of Titans of the Sea Presidential Review, by LTJG Matthew Weinberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gonzalez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download