251005-N-TI508-1226, ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2025) - Arliegh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, fire Type 2 Standard Missiles while underway as part of the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review. The Titians of the Sea Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America's Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2025 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984660
|VIRIN:
|251005-N-TI508-1226
|Filename:
|DOD_111346234
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Carrier Strike Group 10 Conducts Live Fire Exercise in support of Titans of the Sea Presidential Review, by LTJG Matthew Weinberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.