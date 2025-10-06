Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: Vietnam Veteran Gives Remarks During Staff Sgt. Thomas E. Vitagliano Building Dedication Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Jim Matchin, 173rd Airborne Brigade Vietnam veteran, gave remarks during a building renaming ceremony on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 8, 2025.

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment Eagle renamed their battalion headquarters after U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thomas E. Vitagliano. He was killed on Jan. 17, 2005 when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated near his position in Ramadi, Iraq. Vitagliano was 33 when he died and was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment. 173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers also recognized fallen GWOT veterans.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez)

