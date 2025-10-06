Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment Renames Building to Honor Staff Sgt. Thomas E. Vitagliano

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade renamed their new battalion headquarters after U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thomas E. Vitagliano during a ceremony on Oct. 8, 2025 at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy. Vitagliano was killed on Jan. 17, 2005 when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated near his position in Ramadi, Iraq. Vitagliano was 33 when he died. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment. 173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers also recognized fallen GWOT veterans.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 08:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984656
    VIRIN: 251008-A-NF813-1121
    Filename: DOD_111346085
    Length: 00:15:32
    Location: VICENZA, IT

