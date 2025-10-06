Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th AEW 25.2 Rotation in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Fritz, Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick and Senior Airman Mark Colmenares

    United States Air Forces Central           

    As the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing transitions from one team to the next, the wing looks back on its achievements during combat operations and the impact left on the U.S. Central Command’s Theater Gateway. Across the wing, Airmen showcased what it takes to deliver combat power, support joint and coalition forces and integrate with our allies and partners to provide lethality, propel logistics and promote regional stability within the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick, Staff Sgt. James Fritz, Staff Sgt. John Ennis & Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    CREDITS:
    Leddick - photos || B-roll
    Fritz - photos
    Ennis - B-roll
    Colmenares - photos || B-roll || editing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 05:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984654
    VIRIN: 251002-F-MC101-1006
    Filename: DOD_111346083
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW 25.2 Rotation in Review, by SSgt James Fritz, TSgt Timothy Leddick and SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download