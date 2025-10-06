As the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing transitions from one team to the next, the wing looks back on its achievements during combat operations and the impact left on the U.S. Central Command’s Theater Gateway. Across the wing, Airmen showcased what it takes to deliver combat power, support joint and coalition forces and integrate with our allies and partners to provide lethality, propel logistics and promote regional stability within the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick, Staff Sgt. James Fritz, Staff Sgt. John Ennis & Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
CREDITS:
Leddick - photos || B-roll
Fritz - photos
Ennis - B-roll
Colmenares - photos || B-roll || editing
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2025 05:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984654
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-MC101-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111346083
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 386th AEW 25.2 Rotation in Review, by SSgt James Fritz, TSgt Timothy Leddick and SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
