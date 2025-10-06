386th AEW 25.2 Rotation in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing transitions from one team to the next, the wing looks back on its achievements during combat operations and the impact left on the U.S. Central Command’s Theater Gateway. Across the wing, Airmen showcased what it takes to deliver combat power, support joint and coalition forces and integrate with our allies and partners to provide lethality, propel logistics and promote regional stability within the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick, Staff Sgt. James Fritz, Staff Sgt. John Ennis & Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)



