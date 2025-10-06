Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-225 conducts flight operations in Puerto Rico

    JOSE APONTE DE LA TORRE AIRPORT, PUERTO RICO

    09.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, conduct flight operations at Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport, Puerto Rico, Sep. 29, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    Location: JOSE APONTE DE LA TORRE AIRPORT, PR

    VMFA-225
    F-35B Lightning II
    Flight operations
    CaribOps
    Puerto Rico

