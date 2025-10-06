Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF - DC conducts M17 pistol qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the District of Columbia National Guard and the Ohio National Guard conduct an M17 pistol qualification range at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984642
    VIRIN: 251008-Z-EZ983-2001
    Filename: DOD_111345914
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF - DC conducts M17 pistol qualification, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M17
    Fort A.P. Hill
    National Guard
    pistol
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download