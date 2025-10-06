U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the District of Columbia National Guard and the Ohio National Guard conduct an M17 pistol qualification range at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 18:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984642
|VIRIN:
|251008-Z-EZ983-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111345914
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF - DC conducts M17 pistol qualification, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.