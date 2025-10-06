Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th Annual John Basilone Parade B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    he Quantico Marine Band marches during the 44th Annual John Basilone Day Parade in Raritan, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2025. This parade is held to honor U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone, a Medal of Honor and Navy Cross recipient, for his courage and devotion to Marines in battle. His legacy underscores the U.S. Marine Corps’ heritage and core values of honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 12:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:05
    John Basilone
    Quantico Band

