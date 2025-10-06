44th Annual John Basilone Parade B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



he Quantico Marine Band marches during the 44th Annual John Basilone Day Parade in Raritan, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2025. This parade is held to honor U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone, a Medal of Honor and Navy Cross recipient, for his courage and devotion to Marines in battle. His legacy underscores the U.S. Marine Corps’ heritage and core values of honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)