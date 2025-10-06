U.S. Marines and participating countries of UNITAS 2025 take part in the closing ceremony and celebration of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 27, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984585
|VIRIN:
|250927-M-PV411-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111345319
|Length:
|00:10:11
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, UNITAS 2025: Closing ceremony and gift exchange, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.