Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2025: Closing ceremony and gift exchange

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines and participating countries of UNITAS 2025 take part in the closing ceremony and celebration of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 27, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984585
    VIRIN: 250927-M-PV411-1001
    Filename: DOD_111345319
    Length: 00:10:11
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025: Closing ceremony and gift exchange, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNITAS 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download