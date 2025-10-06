Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Five U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia Army National Guard receive a special deputation oath of office from Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeryl A. Isaac

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Five U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia Army National Guard receive a special deputation oath of office from Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeryl A. Isaac at the D.C. National Guard Armory in Washington, Sept. 02, 2025. The soldiers were sworn in to support Joint Task Force–District of Columbia’s mission to assist local law enforcement agencies during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful initiative. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the operation to enhance safety and security across the District. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 10:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984582
    VIRIN: 250902-Z-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_111345312
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Five U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia Army National Guard receive a special deputation oath of office from Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeryl A. Isaac, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DC National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download