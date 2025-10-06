Five U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia Army National Guard receive a special deputation oath of office from Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeryl A. Isaac at the D.C. National Guard Armory in Washington, Sept. 02, 2025. The soldiers were sworn in to support Joint Task Force–District of Columbia’s mission to assist local law enforcement agencies during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful initiative. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the operation to enhance safety and security across the District. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
