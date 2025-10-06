UNITAS 2025: US Marines, multinational forces land at Onslow Beach on LCACs

U.S. Marines and participating multinational forces land at Onslow Beach utilizing U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushions with Assault Craft Unit 4 as part of the final event during exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)
09.25.2025
10.08.2025
B-Roll
|Location:
NORTH CAROLINA, US
