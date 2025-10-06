Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Operate sUAS and Experiment with UGV Platforms for Casualty Evacuations

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Granados 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division operate untethered small unmanned aircraft systems and rehearse experimental casualty evacuation drills using Rheinmetall Mission Master Silent Partners on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025. The drone course, which certifies Marines to fly sUAS, was the first time untethered drones were operated over a military installation on Okinawa under the Secretary of Defense's new guidance, which seeks to expand the use of small, American-made drones to enhance military capabilities. The Mission Master drones are autonomous, uncrewed ground vehicles used to assist with tactical transport, resupply, and casualty evacuation, engineered to provide assistance and reduce danger to dismounted troops across a wide range of missions, including high-risk situations.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Granados)

    (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Odin_AdobeStock_560768745.wav)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 00:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984566
    VIRIN: 250822-M-OW737-1001
    Filename: DOD_111345001
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

    USMC; Marines; 3D MARDIV; SECDEF; UAS; DRONES

