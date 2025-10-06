U.S. Marines Operate sUAS and Experiment with UGV Platforms for Casualty Evacuations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984566" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division operate untethered small unmanned aircraft systems and rehearse experimental casualty evacuation drills using Rheinmetall Mission Master Silent Partners on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025. The drone course, which certifies Marines to fly sUAS, was the first time untethered drones were operated over a military installation on Okinawa under the Secretary of Defense's new guidance, which seeks to expand the use of small, American-made drones to enhance military capabilities. The Mission Master drones are autonomous, uncrewed ground vehicles used to assist with tactical transport, resupply, and casualty evacuation, engineered to provide assistance and reduce danger to dismounted troops across a wide range of missions, including high-risk situations.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Granados)



(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Odin_AdobeStock_560768745.wav)