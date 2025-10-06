Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct A Squad Competition during Fuji Viper 25.3

    GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Granados 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program conduct a squad competition during Fuji Viper 25.3 on Combined Arms Training Center Fuji, Japan, May. 29, 2025. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Granados)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 00:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984564
    VIRIN: 250529-M-OW737-1001
    Filename: DOD_111344989
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct A Squad Competition during Fuji Viper 25.3, by LCpl Daniel Granados, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC, Marines, 3rd Marine Division, Fuji Viper 25.1, MARFORK,

