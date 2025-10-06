U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program conduct a squad competition during Fuji Viper 25.3 on Combined Arms Training Center Fuji, Japan, May. 29, 2025. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Granados)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 00:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984564
|VIRIN:
|250529-M-OW737-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111344989
|Length:
|00:06:09
|Location:
|GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct A Squad Competition during Fuji Viper 25.3, by LCpl Daniel Granados, identified by DVIDS
