    Marines Conduct MOUT Training during Korea Viper 25.4

    CAMP RODRIGUEZ, SOUTH KOREA

    04.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Granados 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, operate and engage simulated adversaries as part of Military Operations on Urban Terrain training during exercise Korea Viper 25.4 at Camp Rodriguez, South Korea, April. 04, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. These Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Granados)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 00:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984561
    VIRIN: 250404-M-OW737-1001
    Filename: DOD_111344981
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: CAMP RODRIGUEZ, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Conduct MOUT Training during Korea Viper 25.4, by LCpl Daniel Granados, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC, Marines, 3rd Marine Division, Korea Viper 25.4, MARFORK

