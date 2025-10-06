Marines Conduct MOUT Training during Korea Viper 25.4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984561" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, operate and engage simulated adversaries as part of Military Operations on Urban Terrain training during exercise Korea Viper 25.4 at Camp Rodriguez, South Korea, April. 04, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. These Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Granados)