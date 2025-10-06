U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, operate and engage simulated adversaries as part of Military Operations on Urban Terrain training during exercise Korea Viper 25.4 at Camp Rodriguez, South Korea, April. 04, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. These Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Granados)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 00:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984561
|VIRIN:
|250404-M-OW737-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111344981
|Length:
|00:07:09
|Location:
|CAMP RODRIGUEZ, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines Conduct MOUT Training during Korea Viper 25.4, by LCpl Daniel Granados, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
