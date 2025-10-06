COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 1, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Fire and Emergency Services holds the 2025 Fire Prevention Proclamation Signing at the firehouse onboard CFAS, Oct. 1, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 00:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984559
|VIRIN:
|251001-N-GG032-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111344936
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Fire Prevention Proclamation Signing, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
