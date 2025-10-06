JTF-B Helicopters Arrive to Support Jungle Training in Panama (BRoll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army UH-60 and two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to Joint Task Force – Bravo prepare to land at Aeropuerto International de Panama Pacifico, Oct. 6, 2025. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment.