A U.S. Army UH-60 and two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to Joint Task Force – Bravo prepare to land at Aeropuerto International de Panama Pacifico, Oct. 6, 2025. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment.
|10.06.2025
Date Posted: 10.08.2025
|B-Roll
|984556
|251006-M-TU094-3001
|DOD_111344629
|00:01:22
|PA
|3
|3
This work, JTF-B Helicopters Arrive to Support Jungle Training in Panama (BRoll), by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
