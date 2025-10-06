Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-B Helicopters Arrive to Support Jungle Training in Panama (BRoll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    10.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    A U.S. Army UH-60 and two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to Joint Task Force – Bravo prepare to land at Aeropuerto International de Panama Pacifico, Oct. 6, 2025. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 19:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984556
    VIRIN: 251006-M-TU094-3001
    Filename: DOD_111344629
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-B Helicopters Arrive to Support Jungle Training in Panama (BRoll), by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama Canal, Black Hawk, HH-60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download