    UNITAS 2025 Closing Ceremony Video

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Video by Paul L Archer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    251006-N-DM308-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 6, 2025) UNITAS 2025 Closing Ceremony Video played during a ceremony held aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The event marked the conclusion of 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise, highlighting unity and interoperability among 26 partner nations. This year's iteration, hosted by the U.S. in advance of the U.S. Navy's 250th Birthday, brought together approximately 8,000 personnel from 26 allied and partner nations, with multiple ships, submarines, and fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft conducting operations through Oct. 6 in the Atlantic and ashore near Naval Station Mayport, Fla.; Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C.; and Naval Station Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy video by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 17:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984555
    VIRIN: 251006-N-DM308-1001
    Filename: DOD_111344612
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    UNITAS 2025

