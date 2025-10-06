High-Performing Oregon Guard Soldiers Attend Lt. Dan Band Concert B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984554" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Four high-performing Oregon Army National Guard soldiers earned a special trip aboard a C-12 aircraft from Salem to Kingsley Field Oregon Air National Guard Base to attend a Lt. Dan Band concert. The Gary Sinise Foundation sponsored the event to honor the 173rd Fighter Wing and their families. Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, Oregon's adjutant general, congratulated the soldiers before their departure, recognizing their outstanding dedication and performance.