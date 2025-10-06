Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High-Performing Oregon Guard Soldiers Attend Lt. Dan Band Concert B-Roll

    KINGSLEY FIELD, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Four high-performing Oregon Army National Guard soldiers earned a special trip aboard a C-12 aircraft from Salem to Kingsley Field Oregon Air National Guard Base to attend a Lt. Dan Band concert. The Gary Sinise Foundation sponsored the event to honor the 173rd Fighter Wing and their families. Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, Oregon's adjutant general, congratulated the soldiers before their departure, recognizing their outstanding dedication and performance.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984554
    VIRIN: 250926-Z-ZJ128-1007
    Filename: DOD_111344609
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: KINGSLEY FIELD, US

    Lt Dan Band, Gary Sinise Foundation, Kingsley Field, 173rd Fighter Wing, Oregon Army National Guard

