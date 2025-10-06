High-Performing Oregon Guard Soldiers Attend Lt. Dan Band Concert

Four high-performing Oregon Army National Guard soldiers earned a special trip aboard a C-12 aircraft from Salem to Kingsley Field Oregon Air National Guard Base to attend a Lt. Dan Band concert. The Gary Sinise Foundation sponsored the event to honor the 173rd Fighter Wing and their families. Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, Oregon's adjutant general, congratulated the soldiers before their departure, recognizing their outstanding dedication and performance.
