2025 Court of Honor induction ceremony held at Camp Ripley

Veterans, friends and family gather for the 2025 Minnesota National Guard's Court of Honor induction ceremony at Camp Ripley Training Center, near Little Falls, Minnesota, Oct. 5, 2025. Ten previous service members of the Minnesota National Guard who met the criteria of heroism or distinguished professional achievement and service were recognized during the ceremony which dates back to 1933.



The ten individuals recognized are: COL (R) Michael Lins, COL (R) Troy Soukup, COL (R) Angela Steward-Randle, CW5(R) James Bankston, CW3 (R) Brian Morelli, CSM (R) Stephen Cunnien, CSM (R) Mitchell Hellkamp, CSM (R) Douglas Wortham, SGM (R) Brent Henry, and 1SG (R) Shane Hudella



(Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bob Brown)