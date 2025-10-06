U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force-District of Columbia commander, informing his teammates of the incredible work they’ve accomplished and reminding them to focus on self-care. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
|10.07.2025
|10.07.2025 15:02
|Video Productions
|984532
|251007-A-WX003-1001
|DOD_111344425
|00:00:50
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|1
This work, U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task-Force D.C. commander, informing his teammates of the incredible work they’ve accomplished, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
