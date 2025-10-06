Vertical B Roll Cleaning a building for Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Task Force Beautification, clear a building in Laurel, Maryland, Oct. 1, 2025. The facility will provide vocational opportunities for cadets with the Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
