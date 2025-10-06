Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vertical B Roll Cleaning a building for Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Task Force Beautification, clear a building in Laurel, Maryland, Oct. 1, 2025. The facility will provide vocational opportunities for cadets with the Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984523
    VIRIN: 251001-A-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_111344313
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, Vertical B Roll Cleaning a building for Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vertical B-roll
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe

