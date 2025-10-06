U.S. Army Sgt. Eva Golias, a Georgia National Guard Soldier assigned to Task Force–District of Columbia, discusses how Guard members treat people with respect and dignity to help de-escalate situations and provide care and support to citizens of the District of Columbia, Sept. 30, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 15:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984521
|VIRIN:
|250930-A-WX003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111344310
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Guard members treat people with respect and dignity to help de-escalate situations, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
